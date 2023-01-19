On Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Stowe Land Trust invites everyone to get outside for a day on the land.
The midwinter celebration will begin at DuMont Meadow with a late-morning volunteer hour spent clearing trails and enjoying the quiet stillness of a winter meadow.
Afterward, the group will move to the Mill Trail for an open house afternoon at the property’s historic Moravian-style cabin before heading for a group walk or snowshoe to Bingham Falls.
Explore the historic cabin and enjoy a roaring fire, warm refreshments, arts and crafts and more.
