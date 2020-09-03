Join Stowe Land Trust as it celebrates another year of conservation and community. This year the land trust will host its virtual business meeting through Zoom on Sunday, Sept. 13, followed by small, in-person group outings on conserved land.
The business portion of the meeting runs from 1-2 p.m., followed by outings and activities from 3-5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, but you must be a Stowe Land Trust member to vote in the business meeting. To register visit stowelandtrust.org/events.
