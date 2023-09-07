Stowe Land Trust holds its annual meeting and community celebration on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2-5 p.m., at the Chase Farm, 332 Luce Hill Road, in Stowe.
This is the 36th annual gathering of land trust supporters, community members, trail users, partners and more.
Come out and celebrate another year of conservation successes with our community. There’ll be fun activities and games for the whole family, free ice cream, pie from board members, and post event activities and outings.
For more information about the event, or if you would like to volunteer, reach out to Barry Matthews at barry@stowelandtrust.org.
