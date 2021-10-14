Barry Matthews has joined Stowe Land Trust as community engagement manager. This new position will build the land trust’s capacity for outreach, engagement and education.
Matthews will manage organization-wide communications, facilitate educational and recreational programming, strengthen community partnerships and coordinate the summer naturalist program.
Originally from Virginia, Matthews served in similar roles at Hilltown and Franklin land trusts in western Massachusetts after working in higher education and museum interpretation, specializing in art and environmental history.
He has a bachelor’s degree in art history from Virginia Common-wealth University School of the Arts and a master’s in American studies from the College of William & Mary.
“I’m eager to explore the trails, roads and slopes of Stowe and its surrounds in the months ahead, and meeting and learning from Stowe’s vibrant community,” Matthews.
To reach Matthews, email him at barry@stowelandtrust.org.
