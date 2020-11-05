Jess Laporte, Jason Slocum and Tom Sweet were elected to the board of Stowe Land Trust at the group’s annual meeting Sept. 13.
Laporte is a Haitian-Canadian-Vermonter who has recently returned to Vermont after six years of living, learning and working in Haiti. She grew up in Stowe and spent her childhood enjoying the outdoors with her big family, developing a deep connection to the outdoors.
From the Green Mountains of Vermont to the beaches of Haiti, her favorite place to be is outside. In her career, Laporte has worked at the intersection of community health and social enterprise, leveraging market-based models to provide customer driven social services. In Haiti she began in the clean water sector, transitioned to women’s health in the garment industry, and dedicated several years to the evolution of SOIL’s ecological sanitation service. Back in Vermont she is engaging in community health through the local food system.
Slocum has been a part-time resident of Stowe for the past 10 years. He is an active and enthusiastic user of the land trust’s properties in all seasons, and enjoys exploring the woods, mountains and streams of Stowe with his wife, Callie, and their three young children. As a long-time member and supporter, Jason appreciates the preservation and stewardship work that Stowe Land Trust has done over the years to create the trail network in town and looks forward to advancing its mission.
His passion for land conservation and outdoor recreation extends to his hometown in Massachusetts. When not in the woods, Slocum is a partner at Bain & Co. in Boston.
Sweet grew up in Waterbury Center. He and his family returned to Waterbury Center in 1979 from a U.S. Forest Service position in Minnesota and Michigan to assume the responsibility of the general manager of Ward Lumber Company, a private industrial forest landowner.
Sweet and his son, Dan, established Hunger Mountain Forestry, Inc. a private forestry consulting firm in 1995. Many of his forest landowner clients are in the Stowe and Waterbury area. Sweet and his wife, Grace, a retired teacher, actively manage the family farm on Loomis Hill in Waterbury Center by producing hay for many horse lovers. He is interested in working with members of land trust on stewardship issues.
