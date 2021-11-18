Stowe High School inducted its latest round of National Honor Society members Nov. 10.
The event, which was hosted by principal David Greenfield, was organized by National Honor Society adviser Heather Hoffmann, and inductees were sworn in by member and math teacher Sarah Horton.
New members, elected for meeting the high standards of scholarship, leadership, service and character, included 11th graders Benjamin Alekson, Luca DeRuzza, Peter Ellis, Tomforde Guffey, Carson Matckie, Morgan McKenna, Dariush Sarafzade, Maisie Schnee, Beck Wagner, Astrid Young and Eleanor Zimmerman. Senior inductees included Elizabeth Genung, Adam Glanz, Cole Heidelberger, Augustus Leven, Lucia Lovell, Rachel Ramos, Malinn Sigler, Nora Slaughter and Reagan Smith.
These students join a tradition of excellence chartered at Stowe High School in 1962. The National Honor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for secondary students.
