Stowe inducts 18 students into National Honor Society

In a virtual ceremony Nov. 18, Stowe High School inducted 17 students into the National Honor Society.
Hosted by Principal Gretchen Muller, the ceremony was organized by National Honor Society adviser Heather Hoffmann.
New members, elected by the council for meeting the high standards of scholarship, leadership, service and character, included in grade 11: Sarah Evans, Luke Farley, Madison Fountain, Alaena Hunt, Katherine Lewton, Ella Murphy, Finn Murphy, Annabel Stevens, Yzabellah Stridsberg, Ellisa Winchell and Madeleine Ziminsky; and in grade 12: Olivia Carey, Stella Frame, Skyler Graves, Savannah Rolfe, Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger and Challis Vicary.
These students join a tradition of excellence chartered at Stowe High School in 1962. The National Honor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for secondary students.
