The Stowe Historical Society Museum will be closed during May for upkeep and to put finishing touches on its new exhibit — Mansfield Canoe and Stoware Mill.
A uniquely designed canoe, one of thousands made at the mill, is the grand prize in a raffle just launched by the society. At 13 feet long and both wider and flatter-bottomed than most for better stability, the craft will go to the lucky winner of a raffle extending into the summer. Tickets may be purchased online at the society’s website and at its building on School Street when the flags are flying, and at the Fly Rod Shop and Umiak Outdoor Outfitters. Ticket prices are one for $10, three for $25 and six for $50.
