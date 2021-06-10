Like everyone else, the Stowe Historical Society was in lockdown for the past year. Members continued to hold meetings via Zoom and worked on projects.
Work also began on several new exhibits.
Hours and days will be extended June 17-20, 2-6 p.m. After, regular hours return: Tuesdays and Saturdays, noon-3 p.m. and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.
Open other times by appointment.
The society also has a new website, and invites people to follow them on both Facebook and Instagram.
Send an email if you want to receive the group’s free newsletter: info@stowehistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.