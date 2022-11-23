Stowe High School inducted its latest round of National Honor Society members Nov. 10.
The event, which was hosted by principal David Greenfield, was organized by National Honor Society adviser and English teacher Heather Hoffmann, who also swore in the new members.
New members, elected for meeting the high standards of scholarship, leadership, service and character, included 11th graders Lucy Andrus, Julia Biedermann, Dillan Cobaugh, Isabella Choularton, Gabrielle Doehla, Peyton Emory, Sarah Hailey, Noelle Lyden, Wyatt Sigler and Kate Tilgner. Senior inductees included Oliver Branch, Will Brochhausen, Naomi Farley, Bowman Graves, Joshua Kelly, Joseph Paul Marhefka, Emaline Ouellette , Henry Riley, Dylan Sautter, Rose Stafford and Rachel Stafford.
These students join a tradition of excellence chartered at Stowe High School in 1962. The National Honor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for secondary students.
