Stowe High inducts students into National Honor Society 2022
Courtesy photo

Stowe High School inducted its latest round of National Honor Society members Nov. 10.

The event, which was hosted by principal David Greenfield, was organized by National Honor Society adviser and English teacher Heather Hoffmann, who also swore in the new members.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.