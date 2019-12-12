Eli Mihan of Stowe, a junior at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, spent the summer researching representational similarity spaces with Michelle Greene, assistant professor of neuroscience.

Mihan, the child of Lisa and Valar Mihan of Stowe and a 2017 graduate of Stowe High School, was among more than 240 students who received support from Bates to accept summer work that facilitated professional exploration and reflection about fulfilling future career paths.

Mihan’s research was funded by a faculty grant.

