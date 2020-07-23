Stowe Vibrancy will present its fourth annual Gardens of Stowe on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.
Some of Stowe’s most interesting gardens will be showcased. A limited number of advance ticket sales are now available at stowevibrancy.com.
The Garden Tour will be self guided. Maps, instructions on the online silent auction bidding, and profiles of the gardeners and artists will be emailed the day before. This event is rain or shine.
To maximize social distancing, guests will be assigned their starting garden. Guests should observe appropriate social distancing at each garden, and wear masks. Garden hosts will decide on the safest number of guests allowed. Plan to wait in your car as needed.
The entertainment will include artists painting “en plein air” in selected gardens during the tour; guests may observe the artists at work, with proper social distancing. Their works will be donated to an online silent auction after the tour.
