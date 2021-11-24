The Stowe Friday program is a go for 2021-2022.
First graders through 12th graders have enjoyed the opportunity to ski, snowboard, swim, Nordic ski, play tennis, bowl and skate on Fridays during the winter since 1952.
Volunteers are needed to make the Friday program work. Dates are Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28; Feb. 11 and 18; and March 4, 11 and 18.
Commit to all eight days — or as many as you can — and there’s no need to be an expert at any of these sports, just a willingness to support kids in the community.
The greatest need is for volunteers to be on the hill with ski and snowboard groups at Spruce Peak and Mt. Mansfield. There are some great benefits to volunteering to lead a group. Not only get access to ski or ride on Friday program days, volunteers can also earn a day ticket after completing two chaperoned days — up to four earned tickets. Earned days will be restricted on Saturdays and holidays.
If you are interested or have questions, contact Dot Hayden at dot.hayden@lsuu.org or 802-253-4154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.