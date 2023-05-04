Here are some of the upcoming May programs at Stowe Free Library, 90 Pond St.
Information: 802-253-6145, stowelibrary.org
Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m.
Information: 802-253-6145, stowelibrary.org
Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m.
Vermont author Rochelle Bilow will discuss her new book. Copies available for purchase. Homemade scones will be provided by Woodlands Baking & Coffee.
Thursday, May 18, 5 p.m.
This month the focus is on watercolor. Participants are encouraged to relax and be present while creating art and focusing on the process, not the result.
To register for this program, call the library at (802) 253-6145 or email Molly Nesselrodt at mnesselrodt@stowevt.gov. All supplies are provided.
Thursday, May 25, 5 p.m.
Read and discuss “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano. Copies of the book are available to be signed out at the library.
Wednesday, May 31, 3:30 p.m.
Certified financial planners James Towne and Colin Pomer provide information on the process of financially planning for a child’s future.
All of May
Win a $25 gift card to the Vermont Flannel Company by participating in our adult bingo. To play simply pick up a paper from the library, fill in a row of squares by completing the challenges, and turn the paper back in before June 1 to be entered into the raffle.
