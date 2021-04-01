The Stowe Free Library will open to the public by registered appointment on Monday, April 5.
Safety precautions will still apply, and everyone who visits the library should enter through the front door, wear a mask, sanitize hands and adhere to social distancing. Visitors will have access to the entire library collection.
Fifteen-minute appointments for up to 5 individuals can be made on the half hours throughout the day, Monday through Friday, by calling the library, 253-6145, emailing a request at info@stowelibrary.org, or signing up through the scheduling app at stowelibrary.org.
Requests for appointments will not be taken until 10 a.m. on April 5.
Curbside service continues throughout the day, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.