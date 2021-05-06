The Stowe Free Library is hosting another group-read event, this time for the book “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, Thursday, June 3, 5:30 p.m.
If you are interested in joining, register with Marena Youngs, program and systems librarian, at 802-253-6145 or systems@stowelibrary.org.
Copies of the book will be available for loan.
