The Stowe Free Library Board will fully open on June 14.
The library will continue to take appointments through June 9 but will not be providing any library service June 10-12 in preparation for the opening. During those three days, staff will be working on technology updates and rearranging furniture, workspaces, and more.
During June, staff will be onsite and library services will be available Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Regularly scheduled library service hours will return July 6: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 802-253-6145 or email circulation@stowelibrary.org with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.