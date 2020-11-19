Two longtime Stowe Free Library board of trustee members, Dick (Richard) Johannessen and Charlie Lusk, stepped down this fall.

Johannessen served over 25 years as a trustee and as treasurer for the library. His long-time dedication and diligence as treasurer ensured that endowment funds will be available for current and future generations.

Longtime resident and civil servant Charlie Lusk served as a trustee for over nine years. Three of those years were as chair. His commitment to the library and his connection to the community have been highly valued.

Trustees held elections for a new slate of officers Oct. 2. They are: Kelley Spear, chair; Shelby Gaines, vice chair; Brian Mullins (appointed Nov. 6, 2020), treasurer; Kim Kauffman, secretary; and Darla Witmer, Charlotte Masion Kastner and Anna Colavito.

Library Board of Trustees’ meetings are held monthly at the library, usually on the first Friday of the month unless otherwise noted. Meetings are currently held via Zoom. Call the library to confirm the meeting location and/or Zoom access.

