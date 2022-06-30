The Friends of the Stowe Free Library’s 37th book sale begins Saturday, July 2, 9 a.m.
The sale is held daily, dawn to dusk, through Saturday, July 23, on the porch of the Stowe Free Library, at 90 Pond St., in the village.
Well-marked categories of books include but are not limited to collectibles, antique books, coffee table items and historical editions, as well as classics, history, travel, cooking, art, biography, gardening, parenting and self-help.
The extensive book selection is restocked daily, assuring that new treasures await on each visit.
There is also a permanent ongoing book sale inside the library, to the left of the main desk. This sale is open to the public during Stowe Free Library hours.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of Stowe Free Library, a non-profit organization supporting library resources, activities and programs.
For information, visit stowelibrary.org/friends, call the library at 802-253-6145 or email library@stowevt.gov.
No book donations will be accepted July 1 to Aug. 30 while the summer book sale is happening.
