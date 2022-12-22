Shop locally and support the Stowe Free Library when choosing readable gifts this holiday season.
A book sale sponsored by The Friends of the Stowe Library is brimming with a large variety of books. There are selections for all ages, including beautiful children’ holiday themed books that would go perfectly in a new reusable Stowe Free Library bag. A fun basket filled with stocking stuffers is also available.
Books may be purchased during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Stowe Free Library, which supports library resources, activities and programs.
The Stowe Free Library will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, and reopen at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27. For more information call 802-253-6145 or email library@stowe.gov.
The Friends of the Stowe Library are welcoming book donations for this sale as well as the summer book sale. Bring clean, gently used book donations to the rear door of the library and down the stairs to the table on the right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.