Shop locally and support the Stowe Free Library when choosing readable gifts this holiday season.

A book sale sponsored by The Friends of the Stowe Library is brimming with a large variety of books. There are selections for all ages, including beautiful children’ holiday themed books that would go perfectly in a new reusable Stowe Free Library bag. A fun basket filled with stocking stuffers is also available.

