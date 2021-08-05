The Stowe Free library’s annual book sale, sponsored by the friends of Stowe Free Library, has begun on the porch of the library, dawn until dusk, seven days a week.
The sale features a large variety of genres, from hardcover fiction and non-fiction, large paperback fiction and non-fiction, history, biography, gardening, cookbooks, sports, games, DVDs and all of the other usual items.
There is a good selection of children’s books and DVDs.
Pay on the honor system using the envelopes that are provided on the library book return bins on the porch.
Tables are restocked daily, so there are always new things to browse.
There is also a permanent ongoing book sale inside the library to the left of the main desk. This sale is open to the public during library hours.
If you would like to donate books, call the library at 253-6145 and leave your name and email address, and your call will be returned.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of Stowe Free Library, supporting library resources, activities and programs.
For information, visit stowelibrary.org/friends, call the library at 253-6145 or email librarian@stowelibrary.org.
