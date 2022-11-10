The Stowe Fire Department is hosting its annual senior dinner Thursday, Dec. 8.
If you are a senior living in the Stowe area or know someone and would like to sign up for a complimentary dinner, contact firefighter Marie Kingsbury at mkingsbury@stowevt.gov, by Wednesday, Nov. 30.
