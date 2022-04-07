Stowe Community Church hosts the return of the non-denominational Easter sunrise service atop Mt. Mansfield Sunday, April 17.
Join fellow early risers for a complimentary gondola ride between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m. (weather permitting).
Skiing or riding down will also be weather dependent.
For details check back closer to the event at stowecommunitychurch.org or call the church at 802-253-7257.
