Volunteers are needed for the famous Stowe Derby.
The historic Stowe Derby is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
The epic cross country and fat bike race will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, and lots of volunteers are needed to help make the race a success.
Volunteer opportunities include:
• Snow shoveling — great way to get your volunteer hours in and workout at the same time.
• Registration and bib pickup.
• Derby course cheer stations — for those who love to cheer at races and love people.
• Race course, parking and finish line help.
Join the crew by emailing stowederby@mmsca.org.
To register for the race, go to skireg.com/stowederby.