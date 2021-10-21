Mikaela Saccoccio has been elected chair of the Stowe Democrats, where she will be responsible for leading all the group’s activities.
“Democrats in Vermont have led the charge for paid family leave, increasing the minimum wage and investing to push back against the worst effects of climate change. I’m proud to continue the fight for equity and justice in Stowe and across Vermont,” Saccoccio said in a press release.
Originally from Raleigh, N.C., Mikaela moved to Stowe at the start of the pandemic with her partner, Scott Weathers. She works as the executive director of Farmed Animal Funders, a network of donors seeking to end factory farming.
To reach Mikaela, email her at mikaela.e.saccoccio@gmail.com.
