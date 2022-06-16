Thanks to several generous donors and the Stowe Community Fund, local kids will have access to outdoor and recreational activities through a summer camp assistance program for families who want to enroll their children in camp programs but do not have the financial means to do so.
If you need camp assistance for your child(ren), fill out the form at forms.gle/BCXTvA1Ub2WWtk7v5.
For more information or to learn how to make a donation to the Stowe Community Fund, visit stowecommunityfund.org.
