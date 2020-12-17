The Stowe Community Church has teamed up with Stowe C19 and Stowe schools to provide holiday food boxes for Stowe families facing food insecurity.
The groups are hoping to make these boxes extra special and include treats, small gifts and a grocery card.
Please consider making a donation at stowechurch.org/donate. Mark neighbors helping neighbors on the optional line.
