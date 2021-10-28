The Stowe community is invited for a special blessing of the costumes on Halloween morning, Sunday, Oct. 31, at Stowe Community Church.
As part of the service, trick or treaters of all ages will be offered a blessing for safety, joy and bags full of treats during the evening’s activities.
All children and all costumes are encouraged to participate in this new town-wide tradition. For more information, call the church at 253-7257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.