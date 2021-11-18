Stowe Community Church women’s fellowship is making Thanksgiving desserts — just for you.
Preorder homemade pumpkin or apple pies, and keep in mind that quantities are limited. Cost is $20 per pie.
Call the church at 253-7257, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to place an order. Or email info@stowechurch.org.
Pick up the pies Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1-6 p.m. or Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-noon.
