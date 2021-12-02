The holidays are known for shiny new bicycles, family traditions, pumpkin pie and stockings.
But for some, hearts are hurting, and Stowe Community Church welcomes you to join them for a special service dedicated to honoring all that has been lost these past months and invoke hope for the year to come.
The church’s annual Blue Christmas service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:45 p.m.
For more information, email info@stowechurch.org or call 802-253-7257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.