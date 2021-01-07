If you are a resident of Stowe and need help purchasing groceries, there is help available. Just fill out a confidential form at forms.gle/K7J8BwUdquiU8XVb6.
If you need help with an expense of up to $150 to cover education, food, housing, mental health/medical, or transportation costs when there is no other source for funding, fill out this confidential form: forms.gle/K7J8BwUdquiU8XVb6.
Through the rest of 2020, if you worked or are working in Stowe and had your work hours reduced, been furloughed or been laid off as a direct result of the pandemic, you are eligible for $20 in free products from Mansfield Dairy, 1424 Waterbury Road, Stowe.
There are a limited number of ShiftMeals available there, too, if you are in need of a meal. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Wait outside if there is someone shopping in the store, and you must wear a face mask to enter.
