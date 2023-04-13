Julia Seabrook Gallery brings Chip Haggerty, a “brutish New England painter and reluctant outsider,” in from the cold with his first ever New York City solo exhibition.
The show, on view from April 20 through May 28, hosts an artist reception Thursday, April 20, from 5-9 p.m. The Stowe-based artist will be on hand.
“Chip Haggerty: Boy Meets World” presents 49 paintings that touch on themes drawn from quotidian stresses: gravity, traffic, food and people. A list of herbs and spices for a recipe becomes a threat. Some Warholesque bananas become a decorative frieze. Collections of sunglasses and ballet slippers take on repetitive relevance. There are scenes of skiers and snow from his adopted home in Vermont. Bowing to his New York City roots, Haggerty also includes Gotham cityscapes, traffic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the subway and Central Park.
“One of my earliest memories is standing on a stool at an old porcelain utility sink in murky fluorescence holding paint brushes under running water as a preschooler at City and Country in Greenwich Village in the late 1950s. It took me six decades of wandering to get back to painting, but back to it I got,” Haggerty said.
Like many of those who are self-taught, Haggerty’s work harkens to that of French art brut pioneer Jean Dubuffet’s with its primary color palette, its reliance on experimental materials and techniques, and its raw expressionism.
Haggerty will also have several Vermont showings, including a solo show at The Front, 6 Barre St., in Montpelier, from May 5-28, with an opening reception May 5, 4-7 p.m.
Three to four of his works will be included in a group show of self-taught artists, from May 18-23 at Burlington City Arts, 135 Church, St.
