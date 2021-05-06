Storytime for little ones returns to Stowe Free Library on Friday, May 7, 10:30 a.m., 90 Pond St.
Stories, songs, rhymes and a take-home craft will be offered outside (weather permitting) on the front lawn with youth librarian Nancy Rumery. Physical distancing for all (to the best of your ability) and face coverings for those over the age of 2 will be expected of all attendees.
The library suggests bringing blankets or mats to create family islands.
For more information contact Rumery at (802) 253-6145 or youthlibrarian@stowelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.