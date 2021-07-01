There are still Stowe High School yearbooks left for what was quite a memorable year.
The yearbook team worked hard through a difficult time to capture how students navigated the 2020-2021 school year.
Contact Anna at Stowe High School (253-7229) if you’d a book.
Yearbooks are $55, cash or check, payable to Stowe High School, 413 Barrows Road, Stowe VT 05672.
