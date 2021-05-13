Lamoille County Star Gazers host a solar viewing event — Never Look at the Sun — on the lawn of Peoples Academy’s Grout Observatory on Saturday, May 15, 1-4 p.m., Copley Avenue, Morrisville.
Come and look through a special solar telescope, hopefully see some sun spots and learn about the club, news and plans for upcoming astronomy events, both educational and observational.
Join the Facebook group Lamoille County Star Gazer and contact the group at lcvtsg@gmail.com
