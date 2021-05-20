Stackpole & French law offices named Elizabeth Conolly a partner in January.
Conolly joined the firm in 2014 and has expertise in civil and commercial litigation, estate planning, estate and trust administration, general corporate matters and succession planning.
Cameron Brown, whose work includes litigation, real estate, land use, employment and estate planning, joined the firm in March.
Stackpole & French has offices in Stowe, Jeffersonville and Waterbury.
