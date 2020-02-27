Annual Simple Soup Suppers at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe will begin on Wednesday, March 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This year will mark a return to the original intentions of the Lenten period, where we will provide a simple soup dinner with bread, water and cider. Join us again this year for a chance to eat some delicious soups, and donated bread from Harvest Market and cider from the Cold Hollow Cider Mill.
All proceeds will benefit Lamoille Community Food Share. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under age 12.
This is the 20th year in which the church has brought families and friends together to sample homemade soups. Other Simple Soup Suppers will be held on Wednesdays, March 11 and 18, at St. John’s in the Mountains, located at 1994 Mountain Rd., at the intersection with Luce Hill Road.