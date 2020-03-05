Annual Simple Soup Suppers at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe are being served on Wednesdays, March 11 and 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This year marks a return to the original intentions of the Lenten period, with a simple soup dinner with bread, water and cider.
Join the church again this year for a chance to eat some delicious soups, and donated bread from Harvest Market and cider from the Cold Hollow Cider Mill.
All proceeds will benefit Lamoille Community Food Share. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under age 12.
This is the 20th year in which the church has brought families and friends together to sample homemade soups.
The Simple Soup Suppers are served at St. John’s in the Mountains, 1994 Mountain Road, at the intersection with Luce Hill Road.