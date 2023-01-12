Myra Flynn returns to Spruce Peak to host “Homegoings: A Live Performance,” Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
Homegoings, a special series from Vermont Public’s Brave Little State, features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont. This February, some of these artists will join forces for an evening of art and conversation.
Tickets are $20 for in-person, $5 for livestream, which will only be available during the event, and are available at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802-760-4634.
The evening features Ferene Paris Meyer, a Haitian American storyteller based in Burlington; Rajnii Eddins, a spoken word poet and emcee and teaching artist; DonnCherie, a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter; Senayit Tomlinson, a singer and songwriter from Bradford; Liza Phillips, a visual artist from southern Vermont; and Flynn, a singer.
