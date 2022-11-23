Magician Jason Bishop takes the stage at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 3 and 7 p.m.
From double levitation to cutting-edge op-art and plasma illusions, Bishop features state-of-the-art magic. Each show features an award-winning sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions and close-up magic projected onto a huge movie screen. A soundtrack accompanies the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.