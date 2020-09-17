Join ski industry spokesperson Parker Riehle as he moderates a Zoom discussion, “How Vermont Ski Areas Are Open for Business and Ideal Distancing,” Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., part of the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum Red Bench Speaker Series.
The panel of industry leaders includes Bill Cairns, Bromley Mountain Resort, John Hammond, Sugarbush Resort, and Bill Stritzler, Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
The trio will discuss how their ski areas have adapted to social distancing requirements and safety protocols to remain open for summer business, in addition to the trends, challenges, opportunities and pleasant surprises they’ve experienced. A Q&A will follow.
Upcoming in the series: Oct. 8, “Nordic skiing; A Look Forward,”moderated by Olympic TV commentator Peter Graves; Nov. 12, “Uphill and Beyond: What COVID-19 Means for Resorts and the Backcountry,”moderated by Backcountry Magazine editor Adam Howard; and Dec. 3, “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast,” book launch with author David Goodman.
For Zoom invite, register at vtssm.com. Complimentary, but a $10 donation is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.