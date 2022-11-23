On Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. join the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe the opening of an exhibit on West Rupert native Scott Lenhardt’s prolific design output for Burton Snowboards.
In addition to snowboard graphics, Lenhardt has also worked for Phish, Nike, Adidas, Mountain Dew and Vice Magazine. This exhibit features select works from throughout his career that allow the viewer to step into Lenhardt’s work as it progresses from concept to the full-sized paintings and the final boards.
