Join the Waterbury and Stowe Fish and Game Club, 5365 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, for a few rounds of skeet and trap on Tuesdays through Oct. 24, 2:30-5:30 p.m., when this private club, founded in 1949, is open to the public.
You must bring your own shotgun for skeet and trap shooting; no rental guns are available at this time. Cost is $6 per round.
