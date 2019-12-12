Handel’s “Messiah” returns to Stowe for the 28th year on Monday, Dec. 16.
Sing the choruses and celebrate winter solstice and the holiday season in the iconic Stowe Community Church. Featured soloists include Neil Cerutti, Gary Moreau, Hannah Normandeau, Bailey Hoar, Terry Dwyer, Mark Yakubosky, Taryn Noelle, Melissa Volansky and Courtney DeRienzo.
Audience members are encouraged to join in for the choruses from the Christmas section of the oratorio, and “Worthy Is the Lamb/Amen” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Bring your own score, or some are available for the evening at the door. Full orchestra, chorus and soloists conducted by Daniel Bruce. The event starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) The price is $8. More information is available at stowechurch.org or by calling 802-253-7257.