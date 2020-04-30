The Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor Partnership was honored at this year’s town meeting as Stowe Conservationist of the Year.
The partnership consists of the conservation commissions of Waterbury and Stowe, Stowe Land Trust, Vermont Land Trust, Nature Conservancy, and Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
The partnership is working to keep this critical corridor open and safe so Vermont wildlife can thrive, now and into the future. The corridor near the Stowe-Waterbury town line is a crucial link between huge blocks of forest land.
The group has been raising public awareness about the corridor and its importance, and is working to protect it in collaboration with landowners and local communities.
Information: stayingconnectedinitiative.org/shutesville.