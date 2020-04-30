Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor Partnership awarded

Representatives of the Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor Partnership were honored at Stowe’s town meeting in March. From left are Christine McGowan (Stowe Conservation Commission), Kristen Sharpless (Stowe Land Trust), Christa Kemp (Vermont Land Trust), Tom Rogers (Nature Conservancy), John Austin (Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife), and Rob Moore (Stowe Conservation Commission, Lamoille County Planning Commission).

 Courtesy photo

The Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor Partnership was honored at this year’s town meeting as Stowe Conservationist of the Year.

The partnership consists of the conservation commissions of Waterbury and Stowe, Stowe Land Trust, Vermont Land Trust, Nature Conservancy, and Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

The partnership is working to keep this critical corridor open and safe so Vermont wildlife can thrive, now and into the future. The corridor near the Stowe-Waterbury town line is a crucial link between huge blocks of forest land.

The group has been raising public awareness about the corridor and its importance, and is working to protect it in collaboration with landowners and local communities.

Information: stayingconnectedinitiative.org/shutesville.

