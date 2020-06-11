The Stowe Select Board has issued a press release, intended to stress the town’s requirement that face masks be worn in the presence of others:
The Stowe Select Board is pleased to see the gradual reopening of our economy, and pledges to do all it can to support our town and its many small businesses as they reopen, and to ensure the health and safety of the community — including employers and employees, residents and visitors alike.
Toward that end, the select board has passed a resolution that requires that individuals wear face masks in public places when in the presence of others. This order expires June 30, and is subject to renewal at that time.
Excluded from this requirement, of course, are the CDC-recommended age and medical exceptions and individuals as they dine/drink.
As a community that relies so heavily on visitors, the town wants to make clear its commitment to its continued safety, while we welcome more and more friends and family from afar during this pandemic. The requiring of masks at this time is an important step in that commitment, and will allow for a health and safety consistency throughout Stowe.
The town is creating a mask requirement sign that may be used by all businesses to enforce the requirement.
To accompany the mask requirement, the select board also signed on to The Stowe Promise — a document that reinforces all of the safety measures promoted by the state and the CDC, and encourages all its residents and visitors to know that they are in a town that supports the values of safety for all in an equitable manner.
The Stowe Promise can be found on the town government’s website, townofstowevt.org.