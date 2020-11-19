Stowe Peace Garden at Thompson Park received a gift for Veterans Day this week.
Stowe sculptor Chris Curtis, and his wife and calligrapher Tari Swenson, added a 2-ton boulder to the park Friday. The boulder is beautifully inscribed with the word “Peace.”
The project began during Sunday’s e-bike ride and visit to the park. Chris and Tari asked park caretaker Mary Curtis Skelton if they could donate their artwork. On Monday, Stowe parks superintendent Bruce Godin agreed to provide a nearby boulder and town manager Charles Safford gave his nod.
Work moved along quickly during the week and Chris and Tom Douglas installed the boulder on Friday morning.
The Stowe Select Board authorized Peace Park in 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. Former Stowe resident Lou D’Amore led the international goal to establish 2000 new peace parks to mark the anniversary. The U.S. celebrates Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
Stowe High School teacher Ana Schafer and her students participate in Veterans Day each year by planting tulip and daffodil bulbs. The Peace Garden is a welcome feature year round for the visitors to busy Thompson Park.
A salute to the veterans and applause to those who made this donation happen.
— Lynn Altadonna
