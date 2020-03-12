• Stowe students Ellie Moriarty received first honors for the second quarter at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington and Leon Bouramia and Keely Levering-Fisher received second honors.
Madeleine Kern, Emily Oehrle, Luc Truso and Allison Walker of Morrisville received first honors for the second quarter at Rice and Abigail Chauvin and John Kern received second honors for the quarter.
• Joshua Turkowski of Elmore was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. Turkowski is majoring in finance. He is the son of John and Allison Turkowski.