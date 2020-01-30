• Two students were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.: Hugh North of Stowe, majoring in mechanical engineering, and Emma Buonanno of Wolcott, majoring in biology.

• Three local students were named to the fall president’s list at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center: Nathaniel Wells of Stowe, in the bachelor of science architectural engineering technology program; Jeffrey Barr of Jeffersonville, in the associate of applied science construction management program; and Hillary Mitchell of Morrisville, in the bachelor of science diversified agriculture program.

• Kailee Atkinson of Stowe was named to the fall dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

• William Robert Cannon of Stowe, a chemistry major, was named to the fall president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina.

