Alexandra Infante of Stowe was named to the fall dean’s list at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa.

Local students named to the fall president’s list at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center: Nathaniel Wells of Stowe, a student in the bachelor of science architectural engineering technology program; Jeffrey Barr of Jeffersonville, a student in the associate of applied science construction management program; Hillary Mitchell of Morrisville, a student in the bachelor of science diversified agriculture program.

